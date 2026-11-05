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Universal Studios Hollywood Adds New Annual Pass, and it Has Some Killer Perks
By Dirk Libbey,6 days ago
The new premium pass has some premium perks. While Bob Chapek may not have cared for annual passholders, theme parks in general clearly see them as an important element in the attendance picture. Most parks offer a variety of options that give guests different levels of access, and Universal Studios Hollywood has added a brand new premium pass that isn't cheap, but it might still be worth it for you.