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Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy amid ongoing legal dispute over 2024 Dallas crash
By Charles Nichelson,6 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy in Texas, according to court documents. Rice's paychecks from the Chiefs were being garnished, according to an attorney for a plaintiff in the case, who said the vast lion's share of what Rice owed is still unpaid. That attorney, March Lenahan, told NBC 5 that his client, Kathryn Kuykendall, was seeking a $1 million settlement last year. Lenahan said she suffered multiple injuries when the Uber she was in was struck by Rice's rented Lamborghini. Prosecutors said the Lamborghini was traveling 119 mph moments before impact.