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Classic Eight Conference Preview - Boys Basketball
By Colton Wilson,6 days ago
Below is a boys basketball conference preview. Included in each preview is the previous year standings, review, returning all-conference players, projected standings with writeup, a sleeper team, top players to watch, conference break out candidates. 2025-26 Standings. Arrowhead 13-1 (19-7) Kettle Moraine 8-6 (15-10) Oak Creek 8-6 (15-11) Catholic Memorial...
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