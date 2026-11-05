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SAB opens submissions for Day of Thanks cards
By Ashley Luke,5 days ago
Have a knack for creating fall-themed artwork? Students can submit artwork to the Student Activities Board to potentially feature on cards for Day of Thanks Nov. 19. “If you have an idea, just go for it,” junior Sophia Finch, who submitted a design last year, said. “It was a really fun, easy process. I didn’t get the impression that they are super strict or selective with things. Don’t submit a stick figure drawing, but if you’re interested in art, you like being creative, you have an idea, and you want to draw something that you would give as a card to somebody else, then you should put it in.”