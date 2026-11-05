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Schuylerville Boys and Girls Soccer Win Sectional Title
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
The Schuylerville High School girls’ soccer team won its first Section 2 Class B title on Monday, Nov. 2, with a 1-0 double-overtime victory over top-seeded Mechanicville. Not to be outdone by their counterparts, the Schuylerville boys’ soccer team captured the Section 2 Class B title on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in a single overtime win against Broadalbin-Perth, a second Sectional title in program history.