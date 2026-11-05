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Hawks volleyball finishes regular season strong; going into regional play as a three-seed
By MAJOR HERB DANIEL,6 days ago
The Hawks finished the season strong and were rewarded with the third seed in regional play. At the time of this publication, they would have played Radford. In the meantime, the Hawks had a dominating week last week. The Gretna Hawks volleyball team delivered a dominant performance, defeating the Chatham Cavaliers 3-0 and spoiling Chatham’s Senior Night celebration.