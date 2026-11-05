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California Department of Fish and Wildlife Restrict Recreational Holiday Crab Season Due to Whale Entanglements but Allow Hoop Nets and Crab Snares with 2 Hour Time Restrictions
By Writers Corner,5 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... PRESS RELEASE. From California Department of Fish and Wildlife on October 30th, 2026. The recreational Dungeness crab season will open under trap restrictions beginning November 7, 2026, except in a portion of Northern California where it has been delayed due to a public health hazard.
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