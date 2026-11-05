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Braun Northwest Celebrates 40 Years of Family-Owned Manufacturing in Lewis County
6 days ago
2026 • Braun Northwest • Business Connections • Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce • Chehalis • John Braun • Lewis County. During a recent tour of Braun Northwest, I had the opportunity to see firsthand the craftsmanship, precision, and attention to detail that go into building each vehicle. One memorable moment was watching Miguel Cerseda Robles focus on his welding work, demonstrating the skill and dedication required at every stage of the process.
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