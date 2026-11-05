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Fire chief: Batteries caused blaze that led to death of Firefighter Kilduff
By Cassidy McNeeley,6 days ago
Just below the ceiling of a third-floor room at the Boston Fire Department Headquarters are the photos of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. A portrait of Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department who was killed battling a three-alarm fire at a house in Dorchester last May, was added to the solemn display this summer.