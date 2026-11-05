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San Mateo County Honors Mavericks Surf Pioneer Jeff Clark and “Show Up and Be Kind” Philosophy of Half Moon Bay High School’s Surf Club; Check Mavs Future: Zoe Chait and Luca Padua
By Writers Corner,5 days ago
VIDEO. From the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Tuesday, October 20th, 2026 at 9:00am, as a hybrid meeting with remote comment. Agenda. Staff Report and proclamation Item #6. SMCo Press Release. Item #6 starts at 1:30:46. PRESS RELEASE. On a calm day with a clear view...
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