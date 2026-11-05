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San Mateo County Honors Mavericks Surf Pioneer Jeff Clark and “Show Up and Be Kind” Philosophy of Half Moon Bay High School’s Surf Club; Check Mavs Future: Zoe Chait and Luca Padua

By Writers Corner,

5 days ago
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