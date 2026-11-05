undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hackers are targeting refrigerators worldwide, US agencies warn
By David DiMolfetta,5 days ago
Federal agencies warned Thursday that hackers are targeting refrigeration systems worldwide, urging operators to secure equipment whose recent failures have spoiled food and created fire hazards. CISA, the FBI, and the departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and Transportation issued joint warnings that attackers are targeting electronic temperature controls...