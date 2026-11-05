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Mercy to offer free health insurance enrollment help in Cedar Rapids
By Iowa's News Now,6 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mercy Medical Center will host two free events to help people enroll in health insurance through the Marketplace and understand their coverage options. The walk-in events are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Mercy’s Hallagan Education Center, Level 1. Visitors should enter through the 10th Street Lobby.
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