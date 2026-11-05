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UPDATE: Police investigate bomb threat at Austintown Fitch High School
By Ben Davis, Multi-Media Producer,6 days ago
Austintown police responded with a large presence following an alleged threat at Austintown local schools earlier this afternoon. According to a school district spokesperson, the alleged threat occurred on a district school bus. Police were called to investigate the alleged threat, and according to the school representative, it was found to be not credible.
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