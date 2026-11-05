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Dave Matthews Band crashes into Madison’s Kohl Center to open tour
By Lindsay Christians,6 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Food & Culture newsletter for exclusive weekly insight. It’s been a happy week in Wisconsin. The Brewers won the World Series. We made a blue wave. And the night after the election in Madison, Dave Matthews Band’s set sounded like a soundtrack for celebration at the Kohl Center.
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