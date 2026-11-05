undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spur Ventures at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Joins Inaugural Future Universities Alliance
By Karli Ferry,4 days ago
Spur Ventures at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln brought agriculture, climate technology and entrepreneurship into a global conversation about the future of higher education at the inaugural Global Summit of the Future Universities Alliance, held Oct. 3–5 at Duke University. The Spur, an entrepreneurship and innovation initiative in UNL’s...