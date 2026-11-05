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Gov Evers announced nearly $58 million in grant funding aimed at delivering high-speed internet to unserved communities across the state
5 days ago
In a significant push to bridge the digital divide, Wisconsin has announced nearly $58 million in grant funding aimed at delivering high-speed internet to unserved communities across the state. Administered through the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin via the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program, these newly awarded funds target 46 distinct infrastructure projects. Together, the initiatives will bring new or improved broadband access to more than 18,000 homes, businesses, and essential service locations.