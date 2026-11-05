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Weekly Dispatch: Nov. 5, 2026
2 days ago
AM Best: Commercial auto insurance segment trends positive. AM Best issued a new report, “Commercial Auto May Finally Be Seeing Light at The End of The Tunnel,” which indicates that the U.S. commercial auto segment may be improving. Over the past decade, underwriting results for commercial auto consistently have been worse than for any other commercial line of property/casualty coverage, with losses each year. However, last year showed positive change with a $2.2 billion underwriting loss in 2025 represented a 55% improvement over 2024, with momentum carrying in the first half of 2026.