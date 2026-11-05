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From long shot to Congress: How LaKesha Womack beat Tim Moore
By Rachel Black,6 days ago
In her first-ever political campaign, LaKesha Womack didn’t raise much money, and most political analysts thought she would lose. The Democrat was running for Congress in North Carolina’s 14th congressional district — a district that was redrawn to favor the GOP in 2023. Womack’s opponent, Republican incumbent and former N.C. House speaker Tim Moore, voted in the General Assembly to gerrymander the district before successfully running for the seat in 2024.