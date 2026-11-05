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Mitch’s Cookies to close Naples shop after 14 years
By Tim Aten,4 days ago
After more than a dozen years in business, Mitch and Lynn Mitchell are closing their popular Mitch’s Cookies shop at the end of this month in East Naples. “After 14 wonderful years, we’ve decided it's time to retire Mitch’s Cookies and begin a new chapter in our lives,” the Mitchells shared on social media. “It’s a bittersweet decision. What started as a cookie business became so much more than we ever imagined. Along the way, we’ve made countless friends, shared plenty of laughs and had the pleasure of being part of so many special occasions.”