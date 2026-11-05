undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Back on the Apps After a Long Relationship: When Every Good Photo Has Your Ex in It
By John,6 days ago
A man on a sofa at night scrolling a phone gallery full of wedding and holiday couple photos. Nobody warns you about the camera roll. You can get through the difficult conversations, the logistics of moving out and the first strange weekends alone, and then one evening you decide you are ready to try dating again. You open the app, it asks for six photos, and you realise that almost every flattering picture of you from the last five or eight years has another person standing right next to you.