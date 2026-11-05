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Martinez named First Team All-ASUN
3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Aron Martinez was selected to the First Team All-ASUN after leading the league in goals in the regular season, the conference announced Wednesday. Flavio D'Angelo and Emerson LaOrden earned ASUN All-Freshman team nods after the duo scored three goals each in their first season of collegiate soccer. The Eagles had five players selected to the Academic All-ASUN team – fifth year Brian Lopez and juniors Jose Escobar, Brooks Beeman, Lucas Barsoe and Lucas Sperner.