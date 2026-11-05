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Reyna: Why Can't Employers Find the Right People? Start by Changing How You Hire
By Mario Reyna,6 days ago
The numerous announcements of new jobs coming to our region will force us to rethink how we hire. In the past, we had plenty of applicants, so we beefed up job requirements to select perhaps better people. Times are changing. Whatever happens politically, the investment already announced is not going away, so we need to prepare to keep hiring the right personnel. Human Resources should follow the law, but executives will have to calibrate how their personnel are hired.