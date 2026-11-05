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New ambulances bring safety upgrades to Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
By Jen Solomon,6 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three new ambulances are headed to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, bringing technology designed to help disinfect patient compartments and give drivers a better view of what’s happening behind them. Community donations are helping fund the fleet upgrade, which will replace aging ambulances, including vehicles that...
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