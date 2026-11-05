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Collectible New York Brings Daring Design to Unexpected Places
By Ryan Waddoups,5 days ago
Since Collectible made its New York debut two years ago, founders Liv Vaisberg and Clélie Debehault have steadily cultivated a vibrant community around 21st-century collectible furniture and objects. The Brussels-born fair, which launched to considerable interest in 2018, arrived stateside at a pivotal moment in 2024, when the city’s otherwise tight-knit design community was eager to reconnect after pandemic disruptions had left a conspicuous void in the fair circuit. Its inaugural edition at the WSA Building in Lower Manhattan sated that appetite with an eclectic gathering of international galleries and independent makers; a more ambitious sophomore outing followed in the same building during last year’s Armory Arts Week in September.