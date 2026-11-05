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New Offensive Coordinator
6 days ago
Let’s pretend for a moment that the badgers win nine games on the football field this season. Their offense has been lackluster, to say the least, scoring less than 24 points per game to-date. Their offensive coordinator is at the end of his contract. If Luke Fickell is going to stay in Madison through a fifth season, he needs to think about changing things up on the offensive side of the ball, but he doesn’t have a great coaching network.