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OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Cyber for Advanced Cybersecurity Applications
By James Ding,5 days ago
OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-6 Cyber, a specialized artificial intelligence model designed to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and propose effective fixes while adhering to strict scope limitations. The model, introduced on November 5, 2026, is initially available through API and Codex access to selected Daybreak Red customers, emphasizing controlled deployment to ensure responsible use.