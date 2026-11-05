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Forget California, Canada's Breathtaking Island Park Has Ancient Groves Of Show-Stopping Trees
By Eva Johnstone,6 days ago
California's forests are the stuff of legends and fantasy novels. Giant sequoias stand sentry above the Sierra Nevada Mountains' canopy, while coastal redwoods form fairy rings and vast stretches of ethereal woods along the Northern California coast. And, while there's no denying the wonder inspired by these giants, an ancient forest of an entirely different kind can be found within a roadside park on Vancouver Island, in British Columbia, Canada.