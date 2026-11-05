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Miami Beach's Old Office Depot Site Could Become 325-Foot Mixed-Income Tower
By Livi Miller,6 days ago
A developer wants to replace a decades-old Office Depot in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood with a 19-level residential tower above West Avenue, mixing 26 market-rate condos with 18 units set aside for workforce housing. EOS Wellness Real Estate Miami, LLC has filed the project at the pre-application stage for the site at 1771 West Ave., where the office supply store operated for more than two decades before closing.
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