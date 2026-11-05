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Jeep Cherokee XJ: Fix Sagging Leaf Springs On A Budget
By J. Keith Nisbett,6 days ago
A sagging rear suspension is common on older Jeep Cherokee XJ models in the United States. The rear leaf springs may flatten from age, heavy cargo, towing, rust, or repeated off-road use. The safest budget fix is usually to replace both rear leaf packs or combine sound replacement springs with a small shackle lift. An add-a-leaf can cost less, but it may create a harsh ride and will not repair cracked or badly fatigued springs.