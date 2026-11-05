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OHSAA wins appeal: University back in playoffs, Glenville out
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,6 days ago
The University football team is back in the playoffs. A stay pending appeal was granted by the 8th District Court of Appeals on Nov. 5, meaning the Ohio High School Athletic Association can still enforce its removal of Glenville from the football playoffs. Per that appeal ruling in favor of the OHSAA, it will be 12th-seeded University traveling to fourth-seeded Salem for a Division III, Region 9 game on Nov. 6.