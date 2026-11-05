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County Medical Examiner Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Children and Young Adults
By Yvette Urrea Moe,6 days ago
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public to help put names to several children and young adults who remain unidentified in cases that span decades. To bring new attention to these cases, the office works closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), NamUs, Rady Children’s Hospital and a forensic artist.
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