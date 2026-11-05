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RRPS brings Horizon 2040 planning to Rio Rancho High tonight
By Kevin Hendricks, Editor,4 days ago
By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper. — Missed last week’s Horizon 2040 kickoff? Rio Rancho Public Schools serves up a second helping tonight. The district hosts the second of four community conversations on its next strategic plan Thursday, Nov. 5, from 6-7 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School. Parents, students, staff and community members can share what’s working in RRPS schools and where the district should improve, according to the district.