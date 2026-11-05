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UGI to pay $150,000 to settle claims about alleged shortcomings in pipeline installation practices
By Amy Unger,6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa.- UGI Utilities will pay a $150,000 civil penalty to settle claims that one of its natural gas pipeline contractors failed to follow installation protocol at numerous job sites around the Lehigh Valley. The settlement was approved Thursday by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). It was first announced...
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