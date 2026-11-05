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Singapore Dollar: Further gains hinge on USD weakness – UOB
By FXStreet,6 days ago
United Overseas Bank’s (UOB) Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note that USD/SGD slipped as the US Dollar softened after the US midterm elections, with the pair closing near 1.2795. For the intraday horizon, they see a mild downside bias but expect losses to hold above 1.2755, while over the next one to three weeks, a close below 1.2775 would open the way to the 1.2755 major support.