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Greasy Creek Bridge on 127 Bypass to be Temporarily Closed Tuesday Night
By WJRS Staff,6 days ago
The bridge over Greasy Creek on U.S. 127 Bypass just south of Jamestown will be temporarily closed Tuesday night, Nov. 10th, as crews perform routine maintenance operations. Beginning Thursday, November 5th, the bridge will be reduced to one lane, with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. On Tuesday night, Nov. 10th, the bridge will close to traffic beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11th.