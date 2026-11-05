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Bulldog Classic Next Up for Commodores
6 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 2 Vanderbilt bowling heads to San Antonio this weekend for the Bulldog Classic, a 16-team event hosted by Louisiana Tech at Bowlero Thousand Oaks. Vandy finished fourth at Destination Orlando. The Commodores went 3-2 on the first day, with wins over No. 6 Youngstown State and 14th-ranked Niagara, and then beat Tulane in their final pool match to earn the second seed in the bracket. No. 5 Nebraska defeated the Commodores in the opening bracket match, and third-ranked Wichita State claimed the third-place match in a 4-3 decision.