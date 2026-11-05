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AI Moves Into High-Stakes Financial Judgments, Raising the Bar for Governance
4 days ago
AI has moved beyond operational and analytical tasks and into the financial estimates and judgments that external auditors review. BDO’s third annual Audit Innovation Survey found that AI has moved beyond operational and analytical tasks and into the financial estimates and judgments that external auditors review. The research also finds that confidence in AI is outpacing the governance, documentation, and evidence needed to fully support AI-informed results.