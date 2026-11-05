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California death row sentences to be commuted to life without parole, Newsom says
By CBS News,6 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will commute every current death sentence in California to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Newsom announced the decision Thursday in an open letter, saying he will use his constitutional clemency authority to commute the sentences of 548 people currently facing the death penalty.