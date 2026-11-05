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Five Collections Habits Accountants Can Help Small-Business Clients Adopt
5 days ago
My father's business would have been easier to run with those habits in place. Most of your clients' businesses would be too. My father ran a wholesale business on net terms for 30 years. Growing up, I heard him on the phone every day, asking his team whether a customer had paid yet and who was going to follow up. He still makes those calls. His business was healthy on paper, but cash was always a step behind.