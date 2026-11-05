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Gartner Identifies Three Steps for CFOs to Turn AI Time Savings into Business Value
4 days ago
Active governance is needed to redirect the additional workforce capacity towards measurable business outcomes. CFOs are under increasing pressure to show returns from AI investments, yet productivity gains in most organizations are too marginal to materially impact financial performance or consistently lower headcount, according to Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company. Active governance is needed to redirect the additional workforce capacity towards measurable business outcomes.