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New Mexico led Mountain West in windfall linked to energy development on public lands
By KUNR Public Radio,6 days ago
The U.S. Department of the Interior will pay New Mexico more than $5 billion in federal energy revenue for the 2026 fiscal year. It is the largest such annual amount ever paid to a state in U.S. history, according to the federal agency, and was part of a boom seen in seven of the eight Mountain West states amid record consumer petroleum prices.
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