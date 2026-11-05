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Penn’s Northeast CEO John Augustine wins PEDA award, named to City & State 50 Over 50 list
2 days ago
The PA Economic Development Association (PEDA) on Tuesday recognized John L. Augustine III, president and CEO of Penn’s Northeast, for his leadership, dedication and impact on economic development throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and the commonwealth. Augustine received two distinguished honors for his professional achievements and contributions to economic development in...