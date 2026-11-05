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Blue Lake’s Bike and Skate Park Races Forward — Phase One is Complete, and California Has Awarded $75,000 for an Indigenous Art Project
By Sage Alexander,6 days ago
$400,000 Donation to Blue Lake Parks and Rec Could Help Complete Bike and Skate Park, ‘Bring Blue Lake Families Together’. Blue Lake’s Bike and Skate Park is advancing by leaps and bounds. Last week, paving for “phase one” of the project was completed. Plus, a $75,000 grant to...
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