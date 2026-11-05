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Another juvenile carjacking in Baltimore raises questions about new intervention efforts
By REBECCA PRYOR,6 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another reported juvenile carjacking in Baltimore City is raising questions about how Maryland is addressing repeat juvenile offenders, nearly a month after Governor Wes Moore directed the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) to expand intervention efforts targeting youth auto thefts. The latest incident happened Wednesday evening...
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