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As Holiday Season Approaches, NCDHHS Urges North Carolinians to Use Caution When Buying Prepared Meals
By North Carolina Department of HealthHuman Services,3 days ago
As North Carolinians prepare for holiday gatherings, celebrations and community events, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging residents consider food safety before purchasing prepared meals or food items, especially from individuals advertising food for sale through Facebook and other social media platforms. From holiday meals and party platters advertised online to food trucks and temporary vendors at seasonal events, knowing where your food comes from and whether it has been prepared safely can help reduce the risk of foodborne illness.