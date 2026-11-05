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Major flooding impacts southeast Tennessee
By Jared SellersBelle OliverMegan Duzmal,6 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night’s rain and thunderstorms brought major flooding to southeast Tennessee early Thursday morning. LAST NIGHT: Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day brought heavy rainfall to parts of Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia. As a frontal boundary moved through the region, a line of thunderstorms moved through with heavy rain occurring in Polk County, Tennessee and Gilmer and Fannin counties in Georgia between 8 p.m. and midnight, causing major flooding in the Ocoee River.