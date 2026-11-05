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Federal judge orders 14-day delay on any work beginning on Trump’s monumental arch
By Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge late Thursday blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on a towering memorial arch for 14 days. The temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan halting the work represents a major setback for one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent projects in his vision to remake Washington.