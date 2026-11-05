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U.S. Travel Association Forecast Projects Drop in International Visitor Spending
By LODGING Staff,5 days ago
WASHINGTON—Two days after the midterms, a new U.S. Travel Association forecast puts a price on America’s travel slowdown: inflation-adjusted international visitor spending is projected to fall nearly $11 billion in 2026, a 6.3 percent drop to $163 billion. Despite a record 2.44 billion domestic trips, total inflation-adjusted travel spending is projected to decline 0.7 percent to $1.35 trillion.