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AHLA Names 2026 HTNG TechOvation Award Winners
By LODGING Staff,3 days ago
MIAMI BEACH, Florida—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)/Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) announced Hotel Shield as the recipient of the 2026 AHLA/HTNG TechOvation Award. Now in its 11th year, the award recognizes innovative technology solutions addressing the hospitality industry’s evolving needs, and the people and companies behind them.