undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Adds The Central Station Hotel to Its Portfolio
By LODGING Staff,5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tennessee—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced a new partnership in Memphis, Tennessee, assuming operations and management of The Central Station Hotel. As The Central Station Hotel moves forward, The Indigo Road will lead development of a new brand for the hotel alongside an expanded collection of food and beverage offerings set to debut in 2027.